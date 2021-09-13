WLOX Careers
Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of infected students by three-quarters, the research shows.(Source: CNN, WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law passed in May substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.

Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state. Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce the spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state will appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

