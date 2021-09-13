Few showers tonight. Nicholas will bring more rain midweek.

It has been a warm and muggy day. A few showers and storms may linger this evening, but they’ll be hit or miss. Morning lows will drop into the mid 70s, and it will stay humid.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will make landfall Monday night along the Texas Coast. It will slowly move northeastward Tuesday through Thursday. Even though it will weaken into a depression, it will bring heavy rainfall to parts of Louisiana and South Mississippi. Rain chances will increase through the day on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday. Any training rain bands could lead to flooding in South Mississippi. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Some of this rain may linger into Thursday morning. Most areas in South Mississippi will see 2-4″ of rain by Thursday. Locally higher amounts are possible. Lingering moisture will likely bring more rain to us by Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There is a tropical wave near Africa that will likely become a tropical system. It is currently not a threat to the Gulf. Another area of low pressure is expected to form near the Bahamas, and it could become a tropical depression. It isn’t a threat to the Gulf, but it may develop near the Eastern Seaboard.

