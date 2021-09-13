WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Few showers tonight. Nicholas will bring more rain midweek.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been a warm and muggy day. A few showers and storms may linger this evening, but they’ll be hit or miss. Morning lows will drop into the mid 70s, and it will stay humid.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will make landfall Monday night along the Texas Coast. It will slowly move northeastward Tuesday through Thursday. Even though it will weaken into a depression, it will bring heavy rainfall to parts of Louisiana and South Mississippi. Rain chances will increase through the day on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday. Any training rain bands could lead to flooding in South Mississippi. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Some of this rain may linger into Thursday morning. Most areas in South Mississippi will see 2-4″ of rain by Thursday. Locally higher amounts are possible. Lingering moisture will likely bring more rain to us by Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There is a tropical wave near Africa that will likely become a tropical system. It is currently not a threat to the Gulf. Another area of low pressure is expected to form near the Bahamas, and it could become a tropical depression. It isn’t a threat to the Gulf, but it may develop near the Eastern Seaboard.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach
4 PM Monday Tropical Storm Nicholas Update
Nicholas to hit Texas tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Relief
South Mississippi first responders bring hurricane relief to LaPlace
4 PM Monday Tropical Storm Nicholas Update
Nicholas to hit Texas tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Few showers tonight. Nicholas will likely bring rain midweek.
Taylor's 5 PM Monday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered t-storms possible today. Heavy rain threat by midweek?