WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Deputies investigating vandalism case at 9/11 memorial site

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was...
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was vandalized.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Deputies have released photos in an effort to catch the person responsible for vandalizing a memorial that paid tribute to victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Greenville Country Sheriff’s Office said a man went to the site outside of a business Sunday morning and defaced the memorial.

The suspect is accused of writing “Taliban” on the monument, which depicts the World Trade Center twin towers that were struck by hijacked commercial aircraft in the 2001 attack.

The vandalism occurred one day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Deputies released surveillance photos on Facebook in an effort to identify a suspect in the case.

As some of you know a 9/11 memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Investigators have obtained video surveillance...

Posted by Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found on the beach Monday in Gulfport.
Body found on Gulfport beach
9-13-2021 11am Monday Nicholas update WLOX
Nicholas to hit Texas by tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services

Latest News

A utility worker is dead after a suspected drunk driver struck him in the roadway, according to...
Police: Utility worker struck, killed by drunk driver in Slidell
A 6-year-old boy is in a coma after being hit by a projectile during recess.
Boy in a coma after being hit by projectile during recess
FILE - This undated file photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Militia leader gets 53 years in Minnesota mosque bombing
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges