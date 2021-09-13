WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Body found washed ashore on Gulfport beach

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after the body of man was found washed ashore Monday morning in Gulfport.

Gulfport Police confirmed that the body was discovered at 8:29am at the water’s edge on the beach in between Courthouse and Tegarden roads. The man was found wearing black shorts, said police.

Two crime scene investigation trucks, multiple Gulfport officers, and the coroner’s office were there for about two hours investigating the area and recovering the body. By 11am, the scene had been cleared.

No other details have been released at this time, including the name of the deceased. Authorities say they are still investigating to determine how the man died and will know more once an autopsy is performed.

We will update this story once more is known.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
9-13-2021 11am Monday Nicholas update WLOX
Nicholas to hit Texas by tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Walmart Supercenters, among the six southern counties, suspended pick and delivery at impacted...
Many Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters temporarily suspend pickup, delivery services
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong has passed away at the age of 84.
Former Harrison Co. Justice Court Judge dies at 84

Latest News

9-13-2021 11am Monday Nicholas update WLOX
Nicholas to hit Texas by tonight. Flooding rain threat then spreads east.
Nicholas is erratic, changing its structure and re-forming its center. Regardless, Texas...
Wesley's Monday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,763 new cases of COVID-19 and 71 deaths...
3,763 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi
Highway 26 in George County collapsed Aug. 30, 2021, following heavy rain due to Hurricane Ida....
Third person dies after George County highway collapse