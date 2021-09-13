WLOX Careers
Alcorn State rallies to defeat Northwestern State

SOURCE: ASU Athletics
SOURCE: ASU Athletics(ASU Athletics)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LORMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Felix Harper’s touchdown run to cap a 92-yard scoring drive was the difference, as Alcorn State defeated Northwestern State for its first win of the season.

Harper, the 2019 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, completed a 50-yard pass to Manny Jones on third down and 10 earlier in the drive to eventually set up the game-winning score.

“It was big, it was third down and long, coach Mac was like, ‘we got to get this first down,’ so I cheered up my guys, we came together, stood up and made a play,” Harper said. “Appreciate my offensive line for letting me get the ball to that receiver, Manny, and we came up together and finished.”

