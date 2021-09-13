3,763 new COVID-19 cases, 71 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,763 new cases of COVID-19 and 71 deaths in the state over the last three days. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 935 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (339), Jackson County (230), Pearl River County (74), Hancock County (69), George County (183), and Stone County (40).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 4519 66 62 9 Hancock 7005 105 72 15 Harrison 31,603 458 527 75 Jackson 22,669 334 281 38 Pearl River 8515 199 210 42 Stone 3409 53 86 14

Statewide, 71 deaths were reported total. Of those, 53 deaths that occurred between Sept. 2-11 were reported, including 24 in Hancock County (1), Harrison County (9), Jackson County (12), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1). Between Aug. 2 and Sept. 5, 18 additional deaths were identified from death certificate reports, including three in Jackson County (1) and Pearl River County (2).

As of Sept. 9 at 3pm, there have been a total of 464,075 cases and 8,976 deaths reported.

As of Sept. 8, there were 1,287 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 405 were in the ICU and 289 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

