Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Nicholas formed Sunday morning in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As of Sunday morning, it was producing winds near 40 MPH. Nicholas is forecast to move north through Monday and Tuesday. It may strengthen as it travels north. Landfall along the Texas Coast as a tropical storm is possible. Nicholas is also expected to slow down and weaken as it moves near the Texas and Louisiana border.

10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Nicholas Forecast (WLOX)

While the track of Tropical Storm Nicholas remains west of South Mississippi, it will bring plenty of tropical moisture to the Northern Gulf Coast. South Mississippi can expect to see scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Some forecast models keep the remnant moisture nearby through the rest of the week. We will likely have a rainy pattern Wednesday through Friday.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to stay to our west in Texas and Southwest Louisiana. However, many spots in South Mississippi will see two to four inches of rain through Friday. Locally higher amounts are possible, and we can’t rule out some flooding.

Forecast Rainfall Through 9/17/21 (WLOX)

This week's rain chances for South Mississippi (WLOX)

The forecast is subject to change over the next few days, so stay tuned for updates. Nicholas is the 14th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Hurricane Season officially ends on November 30th.

