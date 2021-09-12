WLOX Careers
Reports: Police respond to apparent explosion at Georgia apartment complex

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.
Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Emergency crews responded to an apparent explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment complex on Sunday, according to CNN.

The explosion reportedly happened at Arrive Apartments in the Dunwoody area, north of Atlanta.

“We are on scene with the Dekalb Co. and Sandy Springs Fire Dept. This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation,” Dunwoody Police said on Twitter.

WSB reported an officer said the explosion was powerful enough to have blown the building “to pieces.”

Multiple people are reportedly injured and possibly trapped in the building.

