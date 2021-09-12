One injured in jet ski accident on Pascagoula River

GAUTIER Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are lucky to be alive following a jet ski accident in Gautier Saturday night.

Gautier Police responded around 9:03 p.m., to a reported crash on the west side of the Pascagoula River. An adult and a minor were both riding on the jet ski when it hit an object in the water.

A passing boat heard cries for help from the minor and stopped to help, according to authorities. The adult and jet ski was found just after that and were brought to the Indian Point RV Park.

From there, the adult was taken to Singing River Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, however, the minor did not require medical treatment.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is now investigating the crash.

