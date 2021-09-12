WLOX Careers
More rain and humidity today. A new tropical system will form in the Gulf.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT
We’re feeling more muggy today, and the higher humidity will stick around. Thanks to some tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf, we have a good chance for on and off showers and storms today. Heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Some showers and storms are possible overnight tonight into Monday.

A tropical wave in the Southern Gulf will very likely become a tropical depression or storm. It is expected to move northward along Mexico and Texas through Monday and Tuesday. Even if it makes landfall west of us, we will see more tropical moisture this week. Showers and storms are likely on Monday and Tuesday in South Mississippi. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This moisture will linger nearby on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll keep a good chance for rain throughout the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

