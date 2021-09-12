WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man’s body found on Ocean Springs beach

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the Yacht Club.(WDBJ7)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities say they believe a man drowned Saturday evening in Ocean Springs.

According to Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston, the man was found around 5:30 p.m., near the Yacht Club. Police believe that the man drowned while he was swimming in the Biloxi Bay.

Details are limited at this time but WLOX News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man found dead inside a vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter in Waveland...
Body found in Waveland parking lot ruled a suicide
Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is now facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting...
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife in St. Martin
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
Biloxi man arrested in connection to father’s disappearance, death
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLL: Do you think the president’s new vaccine mandates go too far?

Latest News

The District on Howard in Biloxi wanted to say thank you in a special way. The organization fed...
The District on Howard in Biloxi honors first responders
The organization fed first responders hot dogs, hamburgers, snow cones, and chips free of charge.
The District on Howard in Biloxi honors first responders
For four years, churches, organizations, and city leaders have hosted 'Blessing of the Badges'....
Blessing of the Badges honors first responders on 9/11 anniversary
The nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001, still affect people two decades later,...
South Mississippi military bases commemorate 20th 9/11 anniversary