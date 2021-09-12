WLOX Careers
Harrison County deputies pack up supplies for Hurricane Ida relief

As the sun rose Sunday morning, so did a crew at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s...
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the sun rose Sunday morning, so did a crew at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s Work Center. One day before their trip to LaPlace, LA.

“We’re just trying to logistically figure out what we’re taking, how we are packing it, so we can get over there tomorrow safely,” Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

The team packed up supplies for their Southeast Louisiana trip, with the goal of feeding 700 people a day out of the St. John Parish’s training academy.

“We’re going to feed law enforcement officers and first responders there and then the community around it,” Peterson said.

This type of help is nothing new to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

They have been organizing aid for surrounding states in need for years now, stepping up to help just like all the officers who came to help after Hurricane Katrina.

“If we (didn’t) have what we brought us, we would have been in a serious, worse bind than what we were. All we’re trying to do is repay that feeling every year. We’re just trying to give back what they gave to us.,” Peterson said.

As the first responders get ready for their trip, they also acknowledge all the everyday people and businesses along the Coast that also chipped in.

“It’s a blessing to know that you have that stability behind you, that’s pushing you to go over there and do it,” Peterson said.

Crews loaded up pallets of water, cleaning supplies and toiletries that Mississippians donated for Ida’s victims through the One Coast One Relief campaign.

Sheriff Peterson said he’s grateful to see so much support for our neighbors in need.

“Thanks, Harrison County citizens for always supporting our efforts,” he said.

The deputies will be in Laplace for four days before coming back, restocking and heading out for another four-day trip

