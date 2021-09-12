Former Harrison Co. Justice Court Judge dies at 84

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast community is mourning the loss of former Harrison County Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.

The long-time judge died at home early Sunday morning at the age of 84, according to Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

Strong was big on continuing education for judges and lawyers. He even pushed to double the required hours of continuing education in the early 2000s.

