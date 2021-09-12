WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former Harrison Co. Justice Court Judge dies at 84

Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong has passed away at the age of 84.
Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong has passed away at the age of 84.(Harrison County)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast community is mourning the loss of former Harrison County Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong.

The long-time judge died at home early Sunday morning at the age of 84, according to Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

Strong was big on continuing education for judges and lawyers. He even pushed to double the required hours of continuing education in the early 2000s.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston said the body was found around 5:30 p.m., near the...
UPDATE: 39-year-old man identified after drowning in Biloxi Bay
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
Biloxi man arrested in connection to father’s disappearance, death
10 AM Sunday Tropical Storm Nicholas Forecast
Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf
Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is now facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting...
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife in St. Martin
Is one negative COVID test enough?
Is one negative COVID test enough?

Latest News

The 40th annual Biloxi Seafood Festival dished out food from 15 vendors to fuel the fun on...
Biloxi Seafood Festival dishing out fun for 40 years
Racers took off from Ocean Springs, making their way about across the bridge to Margaritaville...
Community comes together for Tunnel to Towers 5K, 110-story climb
The District on Howard in Biloxi wanted to say thank you in a special way. The organization fed...
The District on Howard in Biloxi honors first responders
The organization fed first responders hot dogs, hamburgers, snow cones, and chips free of charge.
The District on Howard in Biloxi honors first responders