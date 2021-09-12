WLOX Careers
Fallen heroes remembered during Shelby 9/11 ceremony

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Guard Saturday hosted a ceremony honoring Mississippi military service personnel killed in the War on Terror.

The names of 80 service members from the Magnolia State, killed since 9/11, were read aloud at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

It was part of a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The service also honored family members of the fallen.

“You take a look at it, that’s not only 80 lives, that’s 80 families that tie back in throughout this entire state and that was just in the State of Mississippi,” said Col. Rick Weaver, commander of Camp Shelby.

“Every day there’s a meal, a birthday, a special event that there’s no service member there, but their service member gave their life to ensure our freedom, they have made a difference,” said Brig. Gen. Clint Walker, director of joint staff for the Mississippi National Guard.

A moment of silence for 80 seconds was also observed during the service.

