Biloxi Seafood Festival dishing out fun for 40 years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s called the Biloxi Seafood Festival for a reason, but the flavor of the seafood is equal to the flavor of the city’s culture.

Even first-timers like Debbie Brown of Alabama get it.

“I have never been before, but it is fabulous,” she said. “They have awesome jewelry, great food ... wonderful.”

Her cousin Donna Jackson lived on the Coast a while back, and South Mississippi keeps drawing her back from Texas.

“You cannot beat the food on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” she said. “You can’t beat the people. ... I’m in love. I love it here.”

She’s impressed with those who haul in the bounty from the Gulf as well as those who prepare it - enough to give her new state a little smackdown.

“You can’t go anywhere and find better cooks than here on the Coast - the Mississippi Coast,” Jackson said. “I live in Texas. Those people don’t know how to cook.”

The 40th annual festival packed Biloxi Town Green with about 15 food vendors and 80 craft vendors offering a taste on all levels.

Dena Ellzey, owner of Ellzey’s Hardware Store in Biloxi, enjoys the festival every year.

“And every year it seems like it gets better and better,” she said.

She added that the event goes deeper than what can fit on a dinner plate.

“Biloxi is such a community-minded place,” she said. “It’s great that we can come out and enjoy everything that Biloxi has to offer.”

The festival is the biggest fundraising for the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s just community, man,” said coordinator Sam Burke with the chamber. “It’s doing what we do best, and that’s cooking food and celebrating arts and crafts, music and our seafood heritage in the city of Biloxi.”

The festival continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

