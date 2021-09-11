WLOX Careers
Biloxi man arrested in connection to father’s disappearance, death

Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi police in connection to the disappearance and death of his father Van L. Marske.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is in jail after his father’s body was discovered in Bay St. Louis Friday.

Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi police with help from Gulfport police.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Biloxi Police Department asked for help finding 66-year-old Van L. Marske, who had been reported missing and was last seen Sept. 4.

The next day, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, with help from Biloxi and Bay St. Louis police departments, found a body near Highway 603 in Bay St. Louis. The body was discovered during a search effort for Van Marske, and ID determined the body to be the missing man.

An investigation into Van’s disappearance and the discovery of his body developed his son Noble Marske as a suspect.

Noble is held at the Harrison County jail on a $ 1 million bond.

