Beautiful Saturday. Showers and storms possible on Sunday.

It was another cool and crisp morning! The humidity will stay low today, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

The humidity will increase overnight tonight into Sunday. It won’t be nearly as cool with lows in the low to mid 70s. Thanks to some tropical moisture moving north, we’ll have a chance for some showers and storms starting Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A tropical wave moving into the Western Gulf of Mexico will likely become a tropical depression by Monday. Even though it will likely bring the heaviest rainfall to parts of Texas and Southwest Louisiana, some of its moisture will move over South Mississippi. More showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There are two other tropical waves emerging off of Africa that could develop into tropical system. Neither are considered a threat to the U.S. at this time.

