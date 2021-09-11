WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Beautiful Saturday. Showers and storms possible on Sunday.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was another cool and crisp morning! The humidity will stay low today, and we’ll warm up into the upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

The humidity will increase overnight tonight into Sunday. It won’t be nearly as cool with lows in the low to mid 70s. Thanks to some tropical moisture moving north, we’ll have a chance for some showers and storms starting Sunday morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A tropical wave moving into the Western Gulf of Mexico will likely become a tropical depression by Monday. Even though it will likely bring the heaviest rainfall to parts of Texas and Southwest Louisiana, some of its moisture will move over South Mississippi. More showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

There are two other tropical waves emerging off of Africa that could develop into tropical system. Neither are considered a threat to the U.S. at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a man found dead inside a vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter in Waveland...
Body found in Waveland parking lot ruled a suicide
Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is now facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting...
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife in St. Martin
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLL: Do you think the president’s new vaccine mandates go too far?
Christian Graham
Missing coast teen found safe in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Low humidity today. More humid through the rest of the week.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Beautiful Saturday, humidity & rain chances return Sunday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.10.21
Beautiful Friday, humidity and rain chances return Sunday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Another cool night ahead