State police searching for escaped inmate

HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State police are searching for an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Belzoni.

Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call around 9:30 a.m. Friday that 33-year-old Garnett Hughes had escaped.

Hughes is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.

Nearby schools are on lockdown as a result.

If you have any information on where he could be, call (662) 247-2551.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.