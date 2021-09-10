State police searching for escaped inmate
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMPHREYS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State police are searching for an inmate who escaped a correctional facility in Belzoni.
Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office says they received the call around 9:30 a.m. Friday that 33-year-old Garnett Hughes had escaped.
Hughes is serving a life sentence for kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County. He was sentenced in 2014.
Nearby schools are on lockdown as a result.
If you have any information on where he could be, call (662) 247-2551.
