SPLC urges lawmakers to address ‘unsafe’ drinking water at Parchman

Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman
Mississippi State Penitentiary - Parchman(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Poverty Law Center lawyers are calling for action at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

SPLC claims inmates are being denied clean drinking water, and are urging lawmakers to take action.

The group sent a letter to officials saying the prison is in violation of the federal Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act and have been for years.

“Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. Yet for years, people incarcerated at Parchman have had no choice but to consume the foul-tasting, smelly, and potentially contaminated drinking water MDOC chooses to provide. The state has long been on notice for its violations of environmental laws, but it drags its feet,” said Vidhi Bamzai, staff attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center. “As usual, the human beings in MDOC’s custody suffer the indignity of these consequences and are forced to use water that no state official would ever sip. The state must act now to remedy this.”

The lawyers say Parchman has been in violation repeatedly since at least 2016, and have failed to fix its wells to ensure the water is clean and safe to drink.

