WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Seabee Base commemorates 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, the Naval Construction...
With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport decided to commemorate the event a day early.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport decided to commemorate the event a day early.

The Seabee Base Theater housed military members to take in the sights and sounds of the 9/11 terrorist attacks through a video and a round of speakers.

“Today we are going to talk about 9/11, 2001,” Lt. Asdru Arana said. “It was three years prior to me actually joining the Navy.”

They spoke about their experiences after the attacks and how it shaped the U.S. military.

“Things changed very rapidly. Our missions changed and our forces changed,” Capt. Jeffrey Powell said. “The Seabees particularly were doing largely peacetime deployments and in the subsequent years almost every number of our force went to Iraq or Afghanistan, sometimes multiple times.”

Others remembered the attacks as being the reason they enlisted.

“I said, ‘I’m mad. I want to do something about it. I want to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” SWC Jarrod Cagle said.

Organizers wanted to commemorate the day, the lives lost and the feelings Americans felt in the aftermath.

“We were pushing hard here today to rebuild the patriotism, the unity, the make sure it’s preserved. Multiple countries, multiple races, multiple cultures, and on that September the 12th they all came together,” RP2 Jason Hunt said.

Officials say it’s not only important to remember the day but for those who weren’t even born yet.

“Clearly this is a milestone anniversary for the 9/11 events. It’s always a solemn event every year. I think this one in particular. It’s an important number. We also basically have a whole generation. We have 19, 18, 20-year-olds that weren’t even born yet and they’re the youngest members of our force,” Powell said.

While the ultimate goal was to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11, speakers also mentioned the lessons they tragically learned.

“We’re in crazy times right now so don’t let another national event be the reason we all come together,” Lt. Asdru Arana said.

The Seabee base is holding a stair climb tomorrow morning to commemorate the first responders who lost their lives in the attacks.

The event starts at 7 a.m., and anyone with base access can attend.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vinet Williams Moore, 41, is now facing a charge of attempted murder after allegedly shooting...
Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting his wife in St. Martin
Authorities say a man found dead inside a vehicle at the Walmart Supercenter in Waveland...
Body found in Waveland parking lot ruled a suicide
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLL: Do you think the president’s new vaccine mandates go too far?

Latest News

Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Exec. Director Tish Williams talks about what vaccine...
What vaccine mandates could mean for US businesses
Victoria Thornton Sharpe, President of Gulfport's section of the National Council of Negro...
Happening Sept. 11th: COVID-19 vaccination, Hurricane Ida relief event at Jones Park
Climb CDC is currently recruiting people ages 16-24 for its Youth-Build and Conservation Corp....
How to join Climb CDC's Youth-Build and Conservation Corp.