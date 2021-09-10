Scholar athlete of the week: Pass Christian’s Kylah Bell

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s busy, and then there’s Kylah Bell - a three-sport athlete at Pass Christian High School, now getting into the midst of her second year as captain of the volleyball team.

“Being named captain makes me want to be here and accomplish more,” Bell said.

“She’s had the role of leader for the last two seasons,” Pass Christian volleyball coach Kendra Bensch said. “I love that Kyla is very organized and very academic. That helps push the other girls to rise to that challenge as well.”

Even though she has her entire senior year ahead of her, her athletic resume is polished - with a trip to the state semifinals in basketball, and a bronze medal in the high jump each last year.

On top of being an active member in student council, Kylah is a dedicated student in the classroom, ready to take her academics - and maybe even her athletics - to the next level.

“I want to go into finance, but I don’t know if I want to play sports in college,” she said. “I don’t want to throw my ability away, so I still might play in college.”

But before next year comes, she’s living in the moment, and hoping to make the most of her final year as a Pirate.

“I don’t want to leave high school and wish I did this, or that,” she said. “I want to leave it all out there and get the best experience that I can.”

“Our goal this year is to be district champs, or to at least make the playoff this year,” Bensch said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.