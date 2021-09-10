WLOX Careers
POLL: Do you think the president’s new vaccine mandates go too far?

President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Americans have strong opinions on President Joe Biden’s sweeping new federal vaccine requirements.

Just a few hours after Thursday’s announcement, the Republican National Committee announced its intention to sue the Biden administration over what they say is an “unconstitutional mandate.”

What do you think? Vote in our WLOX.com poll where we ask, “Do you think the president’s new vaccine mandates go too far?”

After you vote, join the conversation on our Facebook page or just read what others are saying about the action expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans.

