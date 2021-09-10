WLOX Careers
Police: At least 6 wounded in southern Illinois shooting

Police respond to a scene where a MetroLink train was T-boned by suspects in a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Thursday.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in southern Illinois left at least six people wounded and the suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

Illinois State Police say the wounded were taken to area hospitals following the Thursday afternoon shooting in East St. Louis.

Details on their conditions weren’t released.

TV stations KMOV and KSDK report three suspects were taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Friday in a basement.

They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train Thursday at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t immediately indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

