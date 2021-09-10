Missing coast teen could be in Jones County, sheriff’s office says

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager reported missing from the Mississippi Gulf Coast could be in the Pine Belt.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for 16-year-old Christian Graham.

The sheriff’s office said Christian was reported missing in Long Beach but could possibly be in Jones County.

Anyone who sees Christian or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-428-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

