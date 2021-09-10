MDMR: Louisiana charter boats can launch from Mississippi through the end of 2021

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana charter captains affected by Hurricane Ida will be able to operate from Mississippi ports through the end of the year.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced the decision Friday due to the impacts Ida has had on Louisiana’s coastal communities and infrastructure.

Charter captains must hold a Louisiana Charter Boat Fishing Guide License, a Louisiana Mothership License, or a Louisiana Charter Skiff License and follow all Louisiana regulations and requirements associated with those licenses in order to launch and land from Mississippi ports, said DMR.

Any passengers fishing onboard these vessels must possess the appropriate Louisiana Charter Passenger or Louisiana Charter Skiff license. In order to fish in Mississippi territorial waters, a Mississippi Charter For-hire License must be purchased at the MDMR Licensing Office, located at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi.

As a reminder to all individuals participating in these activities, no Red Snapper may be possessed or landed in Mississippi territorial waters while the Mississippi recreational Red Snapper season is closed regardless of any other state’s Red Snapper season status.

For more information about policies and procedures in Mississippi, visit the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources website.

