WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MDMR: Louisiana charter boats can launch from Mississippi through the end of 2021

Louisiana charter captains affected by Hurricane Ida will be able to operate from Mississippi...
Louisiana charter captains affected by Hurricane Ida will be able to operate from Mississippi ports through the end of the year.(WJHG)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Louisiana charter captains affected by Hurricane Ida will be able to operate from Mississippi ports through the end of the year.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced the decision Friday due to the impacts Ida has had on Louisiana’s coastal communities and infrastructure.

Charter captains must hold a Louisiana Charter Boat Fishing Guide License, a Louisiana Mothership License, or a Louisiana Charter Skiff License and follow all Louisiana regulations and requirements associated with those licenses in order to launch and land from Mississippi ports, said DMR.

Any passengers fishing onboard these vessels must possess the appropriate Louisiana Charter Passenger or Louisiana Charter Skiff license. In order to fish in Mississippi territorial waters, a Mississippi Charter For-hire License must be purchased at the MDMR Licensing Office, located at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi.

As a reminder to all individuals participating in these activities, no Red Snapper may be possessed or landed in Mississippi territorial waters while the Mississippi recreational Red Snapper season is closed regardless of any other state’s Red Snapper season status.

For more information about policies and procedures in Mississippi, visit the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed that a body was found and that officials are...
Authorities investigating body found at Waveland Walmart Supercenter
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths...
3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths...
1,892 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Christian Graham
Missing coast teen could be in Jones County, sheriff’s office says
Pascagoula Mayor's Council helps to load supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.
Jackson County youth stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Ida
For Rick Camarena, it’s not just the memory of the towers falling that haunts him; it’s the...
Former firefighter reflects on attending funerals of nearly 350 NYFD killed on 9/11