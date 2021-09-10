WLOX Careers
Lunch for South Mississippi first responders on 9/11 becomes a project of passion

A massive effort to feed first responders on 911 started at the Gulfport Fire Department three years ago. This year, the project has 50-plus volunteers serving 700 first responders in almost 70 police and fire stations in Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties all at the same time.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders across the Gulf Coast enjoyed some delicious food courtesy of a massive effort to show gratitude for those who keep our communities safe.

Bridget Turan has one speed: All out.

And her big “thank you” to first responders, particularly on 911, are heard loud and clear.

“Bridget’s a difference-maker in this community,” said Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt. “We’ve worked together on projects for tarping people’s roofs who had damage during the hurricanes. She’s just been a great partner for us to work with.”

And the volunteers who help out under her direction are equally impressed.

“She has a huge heart and her mind goes in a million different ways,” said volunteer Danielle Kangas, whose husband and brother are firefighters in Gulfport. “And so, I love being able to just kind of step in and help her so that we can kind of delegate together and get this big important project done.”

Turan is director of the Gulf Coast HUB for Volunteers and Non-Profits, a Gulf Coast Community Foundation group that finds volunteers for other non-profit agencies.

But serving lunch to first responders on the anniversary of 911 is her project.

“It just means so much to me to give back to the community,” said Turan. “Not only do I get to do it as a job, I also volunteer my time outside of my job just because I love it. I have a passion. Like, I don’t care how many hours I’ve put into this because I truly love to give back to people who deserve it.”

Three years ago, it started as a simple lunch for the Gulfport Fire Department.

This year, 50-plus volunteers served 700 people in almost 70 stations, police, and fire in Harrison, Jackson and Hancock counties all at the same time.

“I just started this a month ago, when I wanted to start it last year,” she said. “And I’m amazed that I was able to pull it off. I did do it with the help of many volunteers.”

And it leaves a good taste in the mouths of those who receive the blessing.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Det. Jason Ducre, PIO with the Gulfport Police Department. “We are very appreciative. It just shows us that we are able to serve in such a great community. And, it’s not like that everywhere.”

Turan says she received about $100,000 worth of donations in food, along with goodie bags and items to raffle.

Next year, Turan plans to expand the event to all six South Mississippi counties.

