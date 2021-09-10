WLOX Careers
Gov. Reeves claims Biden’s order on vaccines is ‘a distraction from Afghanistan’

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he is going to use “every tool at our disposal” to challenge President Joe Biden’s mandate on vaccines.

The mandate, outlined Thursday, rules that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Federal workers must also be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the president, nearly 80 million eligible Americans are not yet vaccinated.

“The president has intentionally focused his remarks in the past few days on Republican governors,” Reeves said. “He ignores the fact of what’s happening in states like Kentucky, states like Oregon...states that are seeing significant increases in COVID cases...because the president is utilizing this decision to change the conversation in America.”

He claims Biden is using the vaccine decision to turn attention away from Afghanistan.

He says the move is “clearly unconstitutional” in his opinion and thinks the courts will throw it out.

“A member of the executive branch of government does not have the authority to mandate something such as this,” Reeves said.

When asked, Reeves declined to say if he supports vaccine mandates or not.

He says the vaccine mandate is different than his previous mask mandates because the president’s order is “overarching and overreaching,” and because the emergency order gave the governor the power of “very wide discretion.” He added the burden of “a piece of cloth on someone’s face” is less significant than getting a vaccine.

When asked about the caveat that workers could choose to get tested regularly rather than get vaccinated, Reeves said he still views the mandate as a vaccine requirement.

“This is an attack on almost 100 million Americans.”

