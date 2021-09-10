Girl Scouts and members of the Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council help Ida victims

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - In Jackson County, children accepted the call to action and are helping bring aid to Louisiana residents struggling after Hurricane Ida.

At the Pascagoula Senior Center, an assembly line of members from the Pascagoula youth council loaded trailers with supplies for Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana.

Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council member Markel Williams said he believes others would do the same for Mississippians if the roles were reversed.

“If I was in their shoes I would want someone else to step up,” said Markel Williams. “Put forth the effort that were putting in to help them out.”

After Hurricane Katrina, Moss Point resident Vickie Williams said Coast residents learned just how impactful donations can be.

“It was just a relief,” said Vickie Williams, “To have stuff that you needed.”

Relief that Pascagoula Mayor’s Youth Council member, Mary Walker Foster, says she wants to share with our neighbors to the west.

“I hope they feel like they’re taken care of,” said Mary Walker Foster. “That they know that everyone is here for them no matter what.”

Though only a high school senior, Markel Williams said he hopes this relief mission will inspire younger generations.

“Show other kids that we can also come together as one and be able to help other communities or other families,” said Markel Williams.

Over in Ocean Springs, Girl Scout Troop 3577 is collecting kennels, leashes, and food to help pets in Louisiana. And 10-year-old Girl Scout Paige Garner said the troop wanted to make a change.

“I really love animals,” said Garner. “I don’t want to see them hesitate or beg for food.”

Whether it’s supplies for animals or water for families, Vickie Williams said these types of relief missions are full of love.

“It’s the heart. It’s from the heart. It’s from the heart,” said Williams. “That’s all it is. It’s caring about others.”

The Pascagoula Fire Department heads to Houma Louisiana Friday morning while the animal relief drive continues until September 16.

There are three drop-off locations for the animal relief drive:

T&N Feed Store located at 8112 Tucker Rd. in Ocean Springs

Hunter MMA located at 10470 D’Iberville Blvd. in D’Iberville

Big Ridge Veterinary Hospital located at 7400 Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs

Donations can be made during business hours.

