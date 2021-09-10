Former firefighter reflects on attending funerals of nearly 350 NYFD killed on 9/11

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Courageous. That’s how Rick Camarena describes the heroic actions on Sept. 11, 2001.

New York City’s first responders were the first on the scene that morning after watching in horror as the two planes were flown into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center. As smoke poured out of the towers, first responders and good Samaritans worked to get people out. When the buildings collapsed, many of those first responders died alongside the people they were trying to save.

For Camarena, it’s not just the memory of the towers falling that haunts him; it’s the many funerals he attended in the days after the attack for New York’s fallen firefighters.

“They all had to of known that they might not make it back,” he said. “When they’re going to the 70th floor, 75th floor...their goal was to get as many people out, knowing they might not make it back.”

In all, 343 New York City firefighters died that day. Several firefighting apparatuses and equipment were also destroyed, leaving the department crippled. Across the country, Camarena was a young firefighter working in Los Angeles County and he wanted to help. At first, he thought his role would be at Ground Zero, but soon a call went out for an even greater need.

“We heard there were as little as four- or five hundred people showing up to pay their respects because everyone was either working at the fire station or at Ground Zero - digging, you know, looking for their family,” Camarena recalled.

Attendance at the funerals of the fallen firefighters was scarce. Camarena and others wanted to fix that.

“The word got out to departments across the country and the world, and people were coming in our their own time. Whether it was two days or two weeks, just going to funerals and showing support to the family and the loved ones,” he said.

Firefighters from around the country flew to New York to attend the funerals of those who died heroes, working to save others. Camarena said when he wasn’t attending a funeral, he was at the firehouse. The visiting firefighters would clean and do other tasks to give breaks to their brothers who had been working around the clock since that fateful Tuesday morning. Sometimes, Camarena would be there just as a listening ear.

But, for Camarena, the most impactful experience was seeing the children of the fallen.

“The hardest part is seeing the young kids that were 2 or 3 years old who won’t know who their father was, or their uncle or their grandfather. That was tough.”

Camarena now lives in Gulfport and works as a developer. He has returned to New York at least a dozen times, but he hasn’t been back to Ground Zero since 2001.

He still lives with the memories of that day and the time after. Its impact on him is obvious in the way he describes his bond with the fallen firefighters and in the many disposable cameras he still can’t bring himself to develop, photos taken during the aftermath of tragedy.

In all, 2,996 people lost their lives on 9/11, including the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, eight EMTs and paramedics, three New York State court officers, and one patrolman from the New York Fire Patrol.

