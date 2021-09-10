Cool morning. Crisp & comfortably warm afternoon.

A pleasant day is in the forecast for Friday with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. However, still warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night will be cool again, with lows back in the 60s. Don’t expect any rain today or tomorrow. But, a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible Sunday as Gulf moisture approaches the coast. And some scattered showers will be possible each day next week in the Gulf Coast region with the heaviest totals expected near Texas thanks to a possible tropical disturbance there. So, be sure to take advantage of our pleasantly dry pattern today and tomorrow while it lasts.