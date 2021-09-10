WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Cool morning. Crisp & comfortably warm afternoon.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pleasant day is in the forecast for Friday with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. However, still warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night will be cool again, with lows back in the 60s. Don’t expect any rain today or tomorrow. But, a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible Sunday as Gulf moisture approaches the coast. And some scattered showers will be possible each day next week in the Gulf Coast region with the heaviest totals expected near Texas thanks to a possible tropical disturbance there. So, be sure to take advantage of our pleasantly dry pattern today and tomorrow while it lasts.

Most Read

A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed that a body was found and that officials are...
Authorities investigating body found at Waveland Walmart Supercenter
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths...
3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Cool morning. Crisp & comfortably warm afternoon.
Wesley's Friday Early First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Pleasant start Friday, tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.9.21
Fall-like Friday; tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.9.21
Taste of Fall Friday; tracking the tropics