WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

A Cast of Blues: Honoring Mississippi’s musical legends

A celebration of the state’s blues legends will be featured in an exhibit, A Cast of Blues,...
A celebration of the state’s blues legends will be featured in an exhibit, A Cast of Blues, which is coming to the Historic Eureka School located at 410 E. Sixth Street in Hattiesburg.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The history of music has deep roots in the South and when it comes to the blues, Mississippi is where it’s at.

The state’s blues musicians etched their names into musical history while also paving the path for future generations.

A celebration of the state’s blues legends will be featured in the exhibit “A Cast of Blues,” which is coming to the Historic Eureka School located at 410 E. Sixth Street in Hattiesburg.

The exhibit showcases 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends and photographs of blues performers and the juke joints they played in.

From Bo Diddley to Bobby Rush, the head casts, which were created by artist Sharon McConnell-Dickerson, are startlingly lifelike and bring the musicians’ human side to life, capturing the fine details of hair and subtle expressions of emotion.

Ken Murphy’s photographs were taken during live performances and depict the musician’s enthusiasm and love for music while they were onstage.

Hattiesburg’s Director of Museums Latoya Norman said they are excited about this family-friendly event and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“We absolutely want everyone to come to see and appreciate this. It gives you a little information about the artist and just what they meant to Hattiesburg,” said Norman.

“There are some interactive components where we have several hands-on activities that the children and adults can participate in. To learn about the Delta and the blues musicians who have contributed to music that we all know and love,” Norman added.

A Cast of Blues is also accompanied by the 2008 documentary film “M for Mississippi: A Road Trip through the Birthplace of the Blues.”

The exhibit opens on Sept. 11 and runs through Oct. 9. Admission is free, and doors will be open on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed that a body was found and that officials are...
Authorities investigating body found at Waveland Walmart Supercenter
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths...
3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

Pascagoula Mayor's Council helps to load supplies for Hurricane Ida victims.
Jackson County youth stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Ida
For Rick Camarena, it’s not just the memory of the towers falling that haunts him; it’s the...
Former firefighter reflects on attending funerals of nearly 350 NYFD killed on 9/11
It’s the only hospital in the state so far that hasn’t received contract workers, but MEMA says...
Help still hasn’t arrived for Memorial Hospital healthcare workers, according to MEMA
We have it made in the shade today & tomorrow with delightfully dry weather. Then, watching the...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
Cool morning. Crisp & comfortably warm afternoon.
Wesley's Friday Early First Alert Forecast