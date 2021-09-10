WLOX Careers
Authorities investigating body found at Waveland Walmart Supercenter

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed that a body was found and that officials are...
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed that a body was found and that officials are currently investigating the scene. (Source: KAIT-TV)((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found at the Walmart Supercenter in Waveland Thursday night.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed that a body was found and officials are currently investigating the scene.

Details are limited at this time but WLOX News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

