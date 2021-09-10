WLOX Careers
1,892 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 261 new cases and 6 new deaths reported Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths in the state on Friday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

Of the new cases, 261 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (85), Jackson County (98), Pearl River County (26), Hancock County (24), George County (21), and Stone County (7).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George433666629
Hancock69361047215
Harrison31,26444952775
Jackson22,43932128138
Pearl River844119621042
Stone3369528614

Statewide, 29 deaths that occurred between Sept. 2-9 were reported, including five in Harrison County (3), Jackson County (1), and Stone County (1). Six additional deaths that occurred between Aug. 16 and Sept. 4 were identified from death certificate reports, including one in Stone County. A death previously reported in Pearl River County has been corrected to Hancock County, stated MSDH.

As of Sept. 9 at 3pm, there have been a total of 460,312 cases and 8,905 deaths reported.

.
.(MSDH)

As of Sept. 8, there were 1,287 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 405 were in the ICU and 289 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

