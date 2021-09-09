WLOX Careers
Sheriff: Man barricaded inside home after shooting his wife

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Negotiations are underway in Jackson County after a man reportedly shot his wife Thursday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the front yard of their home on Brookstone Drive in the St. Martin community when the man fired a gun at the woman.

Still armed, the man then went into the house where their two children were. A deputy was able to to get the children safely out of the home, said Marcia Hill, the public information officer for JCSO.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, said Hill. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies and investigators are now outside the home working to get the man out safely. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

