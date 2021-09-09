WLOX Careers
Security guard charged with sexual assault of child during medical transport in N.C.

David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a juvenile patient...
David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a juvenile patient with an involuntary commitment order from a Rowan County medical center to one in Charlotte on Monday.(Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A security guard has been charged with sexually assaulting a youth while on duty, police said Thursday.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 31-year-old David Logan Marsh was working as a security officer for G4S when he took a young patient with an involuntary commitment order from a Rowan County medical center to one in Charlotte on Monday, WBTV reported.

Authorities allege that Marsh sexually assaulted the patient during the transport. The minor told a medical professional, and the Crimes Against Children Unit started an investigation, according to the police.

Marsh was arrested on Wednesday and charged with statutory rape greater than six years, statutory sex offense, and two counts each of sexual activity by a custodian and indecent liberties with a child, police said.

He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

