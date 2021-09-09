WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses

(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is lashing out at President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled vaccine mandates which will effect nearly 100 million Americans.

The mandate, outlined Thursday, rules that all businesses with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. Federal workers must also be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the president, nearly 80 million eligible Americans are not yet vaccinated.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said in a speech Thursday, saying that unvaccinated Americans “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

This then prompted Reeves to respond, writing on Twitter, “The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business.”

The governor continued, saying that the vaccine is “life-saving” but that Biden’s “unconstitutional move” is “terrifying.”

“This is still America,” Reeves stated, “and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

It is not yet known when the Biden administration will implement this new vaccination policy.

The rule, though, would require that companies provide paid time off for those seeking to get vaccinated due to the mandate.

A recent poll found that Mississippians were split when it came to small businesses and whether they should mandate vaccines for their employees: 43% said yes while 46% said no.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
I-10 clear after 18-wheeler catches fire, backs up traffic for miles
Jerome Kenneth Jenkins Jr., 19, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence in...
Ocean Springs man arrested after fatal shooting in D’Iberville
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths...
1,934 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

The Stone County Fair continues in Wiggins, and that's where Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan...
LIVE REPORT: Stone County Fair underway in Wiggins
The Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will return to Jones Park at the end of November....
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival returning to Jones Park
Biloxi leaders are looking for ways to improve the Popp's Ferry Bridge and trying to figure out...
Biloxi leaders look to improve the Popp's Ferry Bridge
President Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as...
Thursday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Randy Roth