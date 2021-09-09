WLOX Careers
Popp’s Ferry Bridge extension to Hwy. 90 in talks again as city looks for funding

One of the proposed options for paying for the $75 million project is to make it a toll bridge.
By Lindsay Knowles and Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi city leaders are looking for ways to improve Popp’s Ferry Bridge and trying to figure out how to pay for it. Conversations are once again underway to discuss various options to build a new bridge that would stretch to Highway 90.

A new bridge is estimated to cost $75 million, which would include a nearly mile-long extension south to Highway 90. It would cost an additional $18.3 million to purchase properties, remove them and build the extension.

Current conversations with MDOT, however, indicate that it could be another 10-15 years before construction on a new bridge begins if the city waits for federal funding, said Mayor Fofo Gilich in a letter to residents dated Aug. 24.

Despite that timeline, Biloxi continues to talk with officials at the state and federal levels about funding options for a new bridge.

“Biloxi cannot afford to wait 10-15 years in the hopes that funding will be available,” said Gilich in his letter.

The mayor said he thinks it’s in the best interests of Biloxi to move forward and select United Bridge Partners, one of the private designers who submitted a Request for Proposal last year. United Bridge Partners, along with two other designers, submitted a Request for Proposal in December 2020. The goal of that RPF, said the mayor, “was to hear from bridge builders about what they could bring to the table in delivering a new bridge to the City, including the possibility of a toll bridge.”

United Bridge Partners submitted a proposal that “provides for founding all bridge costs, including all future maintenance, and deliver a bridge in less than four years,” said Gilich in his letter.

Building a new Popp’s Ferry Bridge has long been a topic of conversation in Biloxi. A proposal posted on the city’s website in 2004 during the administration of former mayor A.J. Holloway discussed the idea in detail.

One of the driving factors in the decision then and now is the amount of traffic the bridge sees each day. According the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, an estimated 20,000 cars travel across the bridge daily.

When the drawbridge is lifted for marine traffic, vehicles are backed up causing congestion throughout the area. On average, traffic comes to a standstill about ten times day due to the bridge being up.

The bridge also serves as an evacuation route for hurricanes and other storms, an issue that city officials were concerned about before Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi coastline and one they continue to be concerned about,

These issues compounded are why city officials are once again trying to tackle the issue. That means holding public hearings and workshops to discuss the issue in more detail before a final decision is reached. In his letter, Gilich stressed that discussions with United Bridge Partners does not guarantee a contract will be executed or that the project will be implemented, but instead allows the city to proceed with negotiations and drafting of contract terms and conditions.

According to the Gulf Planning Commission’s website, city officials are hopeful that they will be able to secure a plan for funding and begin construction on the new bridge and extension in FY2022, which begins Oct. 1, 2021 and runs through Sept. 30, 2022.

