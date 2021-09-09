National Guard to honor fallen heroes during 9/11 service at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard is preparing to honor the members of the armed forces from Mississippi who’ve died fighting terrorism since 9/11.

The names of more than 80 service members from different branches of the armed forces will be read aloud at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum Saturday.

It’s part of a September 11 memorial service that will begin at 8 a.m.

Gold Star families, who are the loved ones of those who died serving the country, will be among the honored guests.

The service is open to the public.

“We’re also gonna have the Coast Guard bagpipes, bringing them in, and they’re going to be playing while we read all the Mississippians off from that,” said Col. Rick Weaver, commander of Camp Shelby. “So, from there, this is going to be tied in for all Mississippians, not just the National Guard or the active component, but all Mississippians together.”

Following the memorial service, military personnel, veterans and first responders will gather at the USO at Camp Shelby for lunch and refreshments.

