WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the...
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin
Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
I-10 clear after 18-wheeler catches fire, backs up traffic for miles
Jerome Kenneth Jenkins Jr., 19, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence in...
Ocean Springs man arrested after fatal shooting in D’Iberville
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths...
1,934 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explains how an 11-year-old girl in Florida survived a mass...
Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul