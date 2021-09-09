WLOX Careers
Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., answers questions from the media at the Capitol, in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”

Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Klobuchar is early in her third term. She was first elected in 2006 and easily won reelection twice against little-known opponents.

Klobuchar ran for president in 2020 but eventually dropped out before the Democratic convention. She long cultivated an image as a Democrat willing to work across the aisle with Republicans, an effort the GOP and some progressives often dismissed as built on smaller issues.

More recently, she has chaired the congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

