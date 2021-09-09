WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia

Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rain was pouring down on southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina as Mindy, now a tropical depression, made its way across the state state early Thursday morning.

The storm made landfall in St. Vincent Island, Florida, on Wednesday night. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

The storm on Thursday morning was about 80 miles (125 kilometers) south southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, and moving northeast at 20 mph (31 kmh) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters said.

A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast Thursday night through Saturday. The center of Mindy is expected to move across southeastern Georgia Thursday morning, and over the western Atlantic by later in the day. Little change in strength is forecast through Thursday night. Gradual weakening is expected on Friday and Mindy is forecast to become a remnant low by Saturday.

The tropical storm warnings in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River have been cancelled. That area is about 300 miles (500 kilometers) east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th-named storm from 1991-2020 was Oct. 24.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
I-10 clear after 18-wheeler catches fire, backs up traffic for miles
Jerome Kenneth Jenkins Jr., 19, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence in...
Ocean Springs man arrested after fatal shooting in D’Iberville
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths...
1,934 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Up to 150 Westerners expected to fly out of Afghanistan
Protesters gathered outside Gulfport Police Department Wednesday to share the sadness this...
Justice for La’Mello: Family members, community demand answers in police shooting death of 3-month-old
Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
President Joe Biden talks with people as he tours a neighborhood impacted by flooding from the...
Biden, Dems push Civilian Climate Corps in echo of New Deal