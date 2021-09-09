La’Mello Parker’s family, community members protest for justice outside Gulfport Police Department

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The demand for justice for three-month-old La’Mello Parker is growing louder four months after his death.

“No justice, no peace,” voiced protesters.

Jeremy Parker joined protestors Wednesday morning outside the Gulfport Police Department, one of the agencies involved with other law officers in the chase and its tragic ending.

“I just want to know why did they shoot in that car like that,” Jeremy Parker said. “What were they thinking? He couldn’t go nowhere, he was on four flats. They blowed the tires out, so I just want to know why y’all shot that car up like that and y’all know the little baby was in there.”

La’Mello was the innocent life lost at the end of a 100-plus mile police chase on I-10 from Louisiana to South Mississippi in May. Community members and family have asked for answers from the start. They want to know why La’Mello isn’t here today.

“We demand the immediate release of all body cam footage, audio, and other reports related to this incident,” said one protester.

Jeremy Parker is La’Mello’s uncle, the brother of La’Mello’s mother Christin Parker. Police say she was killed along with her nephew in Baton Rouge by La’Mello’s father Eric Smith.

“All her boyfriends and who she had always got along with them good,” Jeremy said. “They would want to get to know me and I get to know them, but he wasn’t like that. It was something weird about him at first.”

For the Parker family, sorrow is a part of everyday life now, especially La’Mello’s four brothers and sisters.

“Like, when I come and visit I make sure the kids are taken care of,” Jeremy said. “I give them money and always treat them nice. They look at me now as they momma and they daddy.”

Signs that read “La’Mello’s life mattered” and “release video” were raised high. Fists were raised even higher pleading for not only answers but accountability.

“Good cops, I love you,” said John Kemp. “I love every one of you good cops. We gon’ call you when we need you, but y’all got to start identifying the bad apples amongst you.”

