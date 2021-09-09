WLOX Careers
Ingalls employees reflect on post 9/11 shipbuilding

Landing Platform Dock Ship (LPD 21) USS New York arrives in New York harbor November 2, 2009. ...
Landing Platform Dock Ship (LPD 21) USS New York arrives in New York harbor November 2, 2009. The ship, built from World Trade Center steel, is in New York for its commissioning, November 7. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Eric M. Durie(Huntington Ingalls)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Taking the pain of 9/11 and turning it into a positive. That’s what the men and women of Ingalls Shipbuilding were able to do in the years after the nation’s worst terrorist attack.

They were able to take 6-7 tons of steel from the World Trade Center and used it to build ships that help defend America.

Those ships were the following:

  • The USS New York, complete with a bow made from 7 tons of that World Trade Center steel.
  • The USS Arlington, named for Arlington Va. where 20 years ago Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.
  • The USS Somerset, named for Somerset County, Pa. It’s where Flight 93 went down after its passengers tried to retake the plane from terrorists.

John Wilson remembers helping build the New York, and piecing together lasting tributes all over the ship.

“Then we went to the commissioning ceremony in New York and got to meet some of those people and survivors and their families. That was absolutely gut-wrenching,” Wilson said.

Gut-wrenching, but at the same time, a true honor to build for our nation’s military.

“We owe them the best product that we can to go to sea in,” Wilson added.

Sara Trawick also remembers 9/11 and the hard work and determination she and her team put in during the aftermath to add three mighty ships to America’s military fleet.

“We still have remembrance through those great ships we built,” Trawick said.

Her fondest memory? The homeward leg of sea trials aboard the USS New York.

“I remember us coming up the Mississippi River coming back to Avondale,” Trawick added. “I remember people on the side of the river holding American Flags, and sitting there thinking this is such an awesome moment...it puts in perspective everything we do at the shipyard.”

With 11,500 workers, Ingalls is the largest manufacturing employer in the state of Mississippi.

