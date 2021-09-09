Improvements underway at Pascagoula’s Lighthouse Park

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At Lighthouse Park underneath the Singing River Bridge, construction began Wednesday that will bring several new improvements to the popular park.

Among the amenities being built are improvements to the parking area, drainage and landscaping, as well as other new features. The $450,000 development is being done through Tidelands Funds.

“We’re going to be adding some pickleball courts. People are very excited about that,” said the city’s public information officer Katarina Scott. “We’re going to add some bench swings, there will be some improved lighting and landscaping so that people who want to exercise and come walk underneath the bridge, they’ll have an area that’s lit and looks better for them.”

If you drive by Lighthouse Park, you'll notice some work happening underneath the bridge. Construction has started on... Posted by City of Pascagoula on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Pascagoula resident Chadwick Smith is one of many who frequently enjoys the park. “It’s a great place to take take your dog in a nice shaded area. It’s just perfect,” he said.

Smith says he and his family are thrilled to see Pascagoula making so many improvements around the city.

“Oh, it’s booming especially with this east bank blowing up,” said Smith. “It’s just going to be awesome. It’s the most important thing to the satisfaction of life really. If you can’t have a place to go play, you don’t have anything.”

Scott says Pascagoula anticipates all the improvements to Lighthouse Park to be completed within the next year.

“We’re hoping to have all the improvements done by the summer and done by the end of next summer when we get heavier into the new boating season,” said Scott. “The work on the improvements in parking won’t be done until a little bit later in the season until people are done utilizing the boat launch.”

