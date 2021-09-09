Gulfport High School teachers reflect on 9/11

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragic event that completely changed the climate of our nation forever: Sept. 11, 2001.

Thousands of Americans lost their lives after being attacked by Islamic terrorists by hijacking planes.

Debris, destruction, and chaos filled the streets as the security of our country was questioned.

We spoke with teachers from Gulfport High School to hear their memories from that day when they watched thousands of Americans lose their lives.

Special education teacher Courtney Ladner reflects on being in elementary school at the time and explained even though she was young, she knew something serious was occurring.

“I remember they rolled in the TV when they were on carts back then. They turned it on and showed us what is going on, and then they told us our parents are picking us up. My mom was frantic, so I just knew this wasn’t good,” Ladner said.

Schoolteacher Reynolds Bodenhamer remembers the country sitting still once everyone got the news the planes hitting the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center wasn’t an accident.

“I didn’t have class that morning, so I worked the night shift at this Irish pub. It’s a lot of fun with good atmosphere. I remember that I came in and had no idea what was going on. As soon as I walked in, I knew something dramatic has happened because the entire atmosphere was changed, it was silent. Then someone nodded to the TV and that was our day. The sadness and the feeling of loss and fear was in that room all day long, no one said a word,” Bodenhamer said.

The school’s history teacher Hardy Thames said he was teaching middle schoolers in Memphis at the time of the attack and explained how the attack changed Americans’ way of thinking.

“It felt like a war that was starting. There was this serious feeling of vengeance, and if you didn’t share in that then it became divisive. People wanted to know the long-term consequences right away. Thinking became a little riskier for people, it’s a little risky today, but people thought critically. We all know who side we’re on, we just don’t want any of that to happen again,” Thames said.

Thames explained how life comes full circle because he started as a teacher who feared the initial attack to teaching about it in his classrooms.

He said it’s important to continue to acknowledge vital events in our history and is proud to give his students a different perspective.

“Vengeance and fear are not useful emotions when you’re trying to achieve a goal. The desire of vengeance isn’t so much in the air, so it’s easier to just teach about it in a way to prevent it from happening again,” Thames.

Even though many people lived in fear during the time, Ladner admires how people came together in unison.

“I remember the pride in America and how much everyone banded together. I remember seeing American flags together. It seems like the patriotism in America just arose from that event. No matter what our country goes through we always find a way to figure it out and come up with a plan to make things better for America. We’re so lucky to live in this great country,” Ladner said.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attack that day. The high school plans to have a moment of silence to acknowledge those who’ve lost their lives.

