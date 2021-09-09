Enjoy a cold front arriving today! Muggy pre-dawn air gradually becomes drier as the day wears on. It will be noticeably less humid no later than this afternoon and this evening even though it’ll still be a rather warm day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tonight will be pleasantly cool with overnight lows in the 60s. Tomorrow looks absolutely amazing if you’re a fan of crisp fall air and plentiful sunshine. Saturday shouldn’t be too shabby either. Rain chances will be slim to none today, tomorrow, and Saturday. However, better chances for rain on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and next Wednesday as Gulf moisture spreads across parts of the Gulf Coast region. In the tropics, there are no credible significant threats to Mississippi for the next five days. The National Hurricane Center continues to track Larry out in the open Atlantic waters, Mindy heading from Georgia to offshore of the U.S. East Coast, a disturbance coming off of Africa, and now they’re watching a disturbance in the west Caribbean which could approach the Bay of Campeche. We are near the climatological peak of hurricane season in early September.