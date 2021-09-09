WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Enjoy a cold front arriving today!

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Enjoy a cold front arriving today! Muggy pre-dawn air gradually becomes drier as the day wears on. It will be noticeably less humid no later than this afternoon and this evening even though it’ll still be a rather warm day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Tonight will be pleasantly cool with overnight lows in the 60s. Tomorrow looks absolutely amazing if you’re a fan of crisp fall air and plentiful sunshine. Saturday shouldn’t be too shabby either. Rain chances will be slim to none today, tomorrow, and Saturday. However, better chances for rain on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and next Wednesday as Gulf moisture spreads across parts of the Gulf Coast region. In the tropics, there are no credible significant threats to Mississippi for the next five days. The National Hurricane Center continues to track Larry out in the open Atlantic waters, Mindy heading from Georgia to offshore of the U.S. East Coast, a disturbance coming off of Africa, and now they’re watching a disturbance in the west Caribbean which could approach the Bay of Campeche. We are near the climatological peak of hurricane season in early September.

Most Read

Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
I-10 clear after 18-wheeler catches fire, backs up traffic for miles
Jerome Kenneth Jenkins Jr., 19, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence in...
Ocean Springs man arrested after fatal shooting in D’Iberville
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths...
1,934 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Lower humidity on the way
Expert offers tips for coping with the aftermath of disasters
Expert offers tips for coping with the aftermath of disasters
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Taste of fall on the way
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.8.21
Fall-like Friday