Eagles Under the Oaks breaks record in support of combat veterans

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a record-breaking year for the Eagles Under the Oaks charity golf tournament.

The event, put on by Keesler Federal Credit Union in support of the Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi, is expected to raise more than $52,000. It’s the most in its 10-year history.

That money will support the Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi so they can help those wounded from war and struggling to transition into civilian life.

“It’s so meaningful,” said Andy Swoger, president and CEO of Keesler Federal Credit Union. “If you could go behind the scenes and see how helpful the money is that we raise for this tournament, everybody would understand.”

For U.S. Army combat veteran William Darnell, who helps with the Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi, this year’s tournament is especially meaningful.

“We pulled out of Afghanistan now, and, of course, on the brink of 911, to have this kind of support - we still have troops coming home – it’s just a very sentimental and monumental time right now for our country and our soldiers that are returning.”

The group’s founder Donna Anderson said this year they are helping 15 to 20 clients, but it’s been difficult because COVID has limited access.

And she believes there are more to come as those who served in Afghanistan make their way through the system.

“I’m looking forward to helping those combat vets and looking forward to our community referring and out agencies and VA system to refer combat vets to us so that we can help them,” she said.

Joe Bannister is a Marine Corp Vietnam veteran with a Purple Heart.

“Being a veteran, of course, it means a lot to me to support anything that has to do with veterans, especially this close to 911 anniversary,” he said. “So, I try to participate in anything that’s military based.”

This year, the event at the Oaks Golf Club drew 36 teams with 144 players.

All money raised stays on the Mississippi Coast and helps those combat wounded veterans struggling physically, emotionally and financially.

