WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
I-10 clear after 18-wheeler catches fire, backs up traffic for miles
Jerome Kenneth Jenkins Jr., 19, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence in...
Ocean Springs man arrested after fatal shooting in D’Iberville
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths...
1,934 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths...
3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi