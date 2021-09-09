WLOX Careers
ALL CLEAR: Shooting suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff in St. Martin

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the...
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the front yard of their home on Brookstone Drive in the St. Martin community when the man fired a gun at the woman.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man who reportedly shot his wife multiple times Thursday morning, then barricaded himself inside a St. Martin home, has surrendered.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the front yard of their home on Brookstone Drive in the St. Martin community when the man fired shots at the woman.

Still armed, the man then went into the house where their two children were. The two teenagers, ages 15 and 13, were able to get out of the home through a window, said authorities.

Deputies and investigators spent hours Thursday working to get the man out safely. The man, who has not yet been identified, was believed to have had at least two weapons inside the home, said Sheriff Mike Ezell.

According to a family member of the victim, the man is the woman’s ex and the couple have a history of domestic violence incidents.

The sheriff said the woman was shot multiple times. She was initially taken to Singing River Health System’s Ocean Springs hospital, then was flown to USA Trauma Center in Mobile.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

