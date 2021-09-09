WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying recovery for the travel industry.

American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue.

In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand. United forecast a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.

Delta Air Lines said it still expects to post an adjusted pretax profit for the third quarter, but revenue will be toward the lower end of its previous forecast.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the rise in COVID-19 cases won’t derail the travel recovery but will delay it by 90 to 120 days. He said the variant has particularly affected business and international travel, which are both critical to the largest U.S. airlines.

Southwest Airlines reported that leisure travel, too, has weakened, with more cancellations and softer bookings for September and October.

Southwest said, however, that demand over the Labor Day holiday was solid other than cancellations that it attributed to Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, and it said booking patterns for the winter holidays look normal.

Shares of all four airlines fell 1% to 2% minutes after regular trading opened on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to clear the scene after an 18-wheeler caught fire just before the...
I-10 clear after 18-wheeler catches fire, backs up traffic for miles
Jerome Kenneth Jenkins Jr., 19, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter-culpable negligence in...
Ocean Springs man arrested after fatal shooting in D’Iberville
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths...
1,934 new COVID-19 cases, 102 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search
‘They have done everything... to find her’: Miss. woman, 79, still missing after days-long search

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths...
3,138 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase